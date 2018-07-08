Santa Monica Girls Fastpitch is sending two additional teams to the State softball championship in Lancaster in July.

The Santa Monica 14U Gold team won the LA/South Bay District Tournament in Downey last weekend, which earned them a top spot in the USA Softball Southern California “B” State Championship to be held in Lancaster. “It is a privilege to coach one of Santa Monica Girls Fastpitch’s most successful All Star teams,” said the 14U Gold team’s head coach Spencer Schneider. “I attribute our success to the players’ dedication and team chemistry, as the girls bond as a group both on and off the field.” The 14U Gold team’s successful season includes first place finishes at All-Star tournaments in Moorpark, Newbury Park, Penasquitos, Fountain Valley and Poway, prior to becoming the LA/South Bay District champions.

Also advancing to the State championship is the Santa Monica 12U Gold team, which placed 3rd in the LA/South Bay District Tournament last weekend. “I could not be more proud of this group’s performance during our district qualifying tournament,” said the 12U Gold team’s head coach Tony Temblador. “We played team softball the entire weekend. All twelve girls contributed to the success of this team.” Earlier in the season, the 12U Gold team won 2nd place at the San Dieguito Memorial Day Tournament, and the team also placed 2nd at the LA/South Bay St. Paddy’s Day Select Tournament in March.

Both teams will represent the Santa Monica Girls Fastpitch League against other softball teams from Southern California for a chance to make it to the USA Softball National Championship later this summer.

These two teams join two other Santa Monica All-Star girls softball teams that competed this weekend in their State Championship in Lancaster after qualifying at their district tournament.

The 12U Gold All-Star team heading to States (pictured left to right, bottom row first): Andrea Castro, Cienna Burgos, Ava Rodriguez, Fayre McKenzie, Emersen Werger, Ella Barber, Bella Lopez, Ali Vogler, Maya Knauf, Ella Joyce, Sofia Temblador, Mia Egure, Coach Brett Werger, Coach Tony Temblador, Coach Colin Barber. Photo courtesy of Leanna Einbinder.

The 14U Gold All-Star team advancing to States (pictured left to right, bottom row first): Anna Oeser, Sydney Schneider, Catherine Hou, Maya Gillespie, Yesenia Olmedo, Brielle Minor, Navi Avedon, Danielle Fifer, Lilly Saunders, Evelyn Segal. Not Pictured: Alana Gonzalez, Mikayla Weinhouse. Photo courtesy of Ruth Gillespie.

Registration for Santa Monica girls softball is open for all Divisions (Fall season begins in late August, and Spring season begins in late January), please go to the Santa Monica Girls Fastpitch website: www.santamonicagirlssoftball.org.

Santa Monica Girls Fastpitch is a non-profit, all girls softball league for ages 4 to 14 serving Santa Monica and the Westside for over 30 years.

Submitted by Leanna Einbinder,