The Twilight Concert Series will return to the Santa Monica Pier on June 22 for eight weeks of themed shows.

Organizers shortened the show season to address concerns over costs and the use of city resources, specifically police officers for security.

The Santa Monica Police Department schedules 150 officers for each show in addition to their usual staff covering the rest of the city. Most of the officers working TCS are on overtime and many of them are actually deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. The City’s five-year contract with LASD to assist with large events is for $1.3 million.

The 2017 season will begin June 22 and run through August 17 skipping the week of July 4.

The eight shows this year will stick to the now established theme night. The TCS will be Neo Soul / R&B acts Khalid and Bibi Bourelly, Indie Pop acts LeMaitre and Coast Modern, Reggae acts Marcia Griffiths and Jah9, Rock acts Eric Burdon & The Animals and Mr. Elevator, Aussie Dance acts Miami Horror and Cleopold, Americana acts Valerie June and Irma Thomas, Latin acts Mon Laferte and Buscabulla and Indie Rock / Alt acts Wild Belle, Cherry Glazerr and MUNA.

June 22 – Neo Soul / R&B

Khalid — Fresh off his Billboard-climbing debut album, the young R&B singer’s old soul sounds and fresh newwave beats are most evident on his breakout hit “Location,” which helped sell out his 21-city nationwide tour.

Bibi Bourelly — Bourelly is best known for writing songs for Rihanna, Usher, and Selena Gomez, but she’s also a Def Jam signed vocalist whose 2015 single “Ego” topped the Spotify charts. Did we mention she’s only 22?

June 29 – Indie Pop

LeMaitre — Formed in 2010 by two longtime friends, this Norwegian duo’s sound ranges from electro to catchy grooves. Their latest hit “Playing to Lose” was featured in NPR’s February edition of Songs We Love.

Coast Modern — This LA-based duo infuse their breezy, west coast electro-pop with elements of indie rock and reggae. AOL News hailed the pair’s “soul-searching lyrics” as “perfectly paired with lively music and crooning vocals.”

July 13 – reggae

Marcia Griffiths — The most influential woman in reggae, the Jamaican singer has performed with Bob Marley, is known for her captivating live performances, and recently received the Jamaican Order of Distinction.

Jah9 — With a rootsy sound, Jamaican singer / songwriter Jah9 is part of the new Reggae Revival movement, featured in publications like Vogue and The Wall Street Journal for her Nina Simone-esque vocals and Dub rhythms.

July 20 – rock

Eric Burdon & The Animals — Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Eric Burdon, the vocalist of “House of the Rising Sun,” was the creative force behind The Animals & War, and ranked 57th on Rolling

Stone’s list of The 100 Greatest Singers of All Time.

Mr. Elevator — The LA-based 60’s psych rock project Mr. Elevator just dropped their newest album, and continue to gain popularity with their “classic synth sounds in a contemporary context.”

July 27 – Aussie Dance

Miami Horror — Australian dance act Miami Horror, coming off their 2016 Coachella appearance, gained traction with their disco throwback style that inspired LA Weekly to “cruise

PCH with all the windows rolled down.”

Cleopold — Australian up-and-comer Cleopold gained fame after joining Chet Faker on his sold-out tour in 2015, and was recently featured in Rolling Stone for his “electro-soul” sound and airy vocals.

Aug 3 – Americana

Valerie June — Blending folk, blues, and Appalachian elements into a timeless sound that Rolling Stone calls “at once young and old,” Valerie June writes material with the influences of socially-minded songwriters like Bob Marley.

Irma Thomas — R&B and soul singer Irma Thomas won her first GRAMMY in 2007 after an estimable career working with such icons like Randy Newman, and continues to uphold her

unrivaled title as the “Soul Queen of New Orleans.”

Aug 10 – Latin

Mon Laferte — Two-time Latin GRAMMY-nominee Mon Laferte, a Mexico-based singer/songwriter with Chilean roots, gained popularity for her “unique vocals and powerful blues and jazz-inspired ballads,” according to Billboard.

Buscabulla — Buscabulla is a Brooklyn-based Latin band formed by a Puerto Rican couple paying homage to their funk, soul, and Caribbean roots. The pair recently made their live West Coast debut at the KCRW studio.

Aug 17 – Indie Rock/Alt

WILD BELLE — KCRW-darlings Wild Belle are LA transplants via Chicago who fuse

rock, with bouncy jamaican-inspired melodies for their beachy brand of indie rock.

Cherry Glazerr — Buzzy LA rock trio Cherry Glazerr mix youthful energy and good ‘ol rock n’

roll in between appearances on Amazon’s hit show ‘Transparent’.

MUNA — LA cool-girl band MUNA creates catchy alt-rock for their fans, including what TIME called an “anthem for the safety of the LGBTQ community”.