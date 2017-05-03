ON APRIL 18, AT ABOUT 5:00 A.M.

Officers responded to a subject lying down asleep on the sidewalk in front of a business. While patrolling the 1400 block of 2cd Street, the officers passed the business building that had a trespassing letter on file with the Santa Monica Police Department. The subject was placed under arrest without incident. Regina Lynn Larrowe, 53, from Los Angeles, was issued a citation for trespassing. Bail was set at $1,000.

