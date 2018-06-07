Transformative Justice will be the topic of the Committee For Racial Justice’s June 10th workshop at Virginia Ave. Park.

Both the American criminal “justice” system and the disciplinary systems of American schools have long and continuing histories of treating African Americans anything but fairly and justly. Many people feel, moreover, that both systems are far too concerned with punishing “wrong doers” of whatever race or ethnicity and too little concerned with improving people’s lives. Surely we are in need of alternative approaches to justice. One of the most exciting and promising of these is called transformative justice.

In Los Angeles, the Youth Justice Coalition (YJC) has been a pioneer in the use of transformative justice to settle conflicts both in schools and in the wider community. At the June 10th CRJ workshop, YJC’s leader and chief organizer Kim McGill will explain what transformative justice is, how it works, how it differs from other approaches, and how it may serve to build understanding and community both within schools and in the wider world. She and others will also share some of their own experiences of the power of transformative justice.

This is part of an ongoing monthly workshop series sponsored by the Committee For Racial Justice.

Co-sponsored by Virginia Ave. Park; the African American Parent, Staff, Student Support Group; and the Church in Ocean Park.

For more information, call (310) 422-5431.

The free event will be held Sunday, June 10, from 6 – 8:30 p.m. Potluck supper at 6 p.m. & program starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Virginia Avenue Park, Thelma Terry Bldg., 2200 Virginia Ave.

Submitted by Joanne Berlin