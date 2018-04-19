On April 18 at about 12:23 a.m., the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) responded to a radio call for service regarding a traffic collision involving a vehicle and Metro Expo Line Train at Lincoln Blvd and Colorado Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers discovered several occupants of the vehicle suffering from significant injuries. Santa Monica Fire Department Paramedics responded and treated the injured persons at the scene. All vehicle occupants were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The injured persons remain hospitalized. No additional injuries were reported.

SMPD’s Major Accident Response Team responded to conduct a collision investigation. A preliminary investigation revealed the train was traveling west approaching Lincoln Blvd as a vehicle traveling north on Lincoln Blvd ran a red light causing the collision. Additionally, a contributing factor to the collision appears to be that the driver of the vehicle was driving under the influence of alcohol. SMPD Traffic Investigators will be conducting a thorough investigation into the collision.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators are interested in speaking with anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Investigator Pace at (310) 458-8488; or the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8491.

Submitted by Lieutenant Saul Rodriguez.