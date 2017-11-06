SMPD released the following statement:

On November 5, 2017 at about 11 p.m., the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) responded to a radio call for service regarding a traffic collision involving a Metro Expo Line Train and a pedestrian near the 17th Street Station. Upon arrival, officers discovered a pedestrian had been struck by a train.

Unfortunately, the pedestrian was deceased prior to officer’s arrival. The involved train continued to the 4th Street Station-Terminus.

SMPD’s Major Accident Response Team responded to conduct a collision investigation. A preliminary investigation revealed a train travelling westbound struck the pedestrian in the area of the 17th Street Station. The train continued westbound until the 4th Street Station. The train conductor was not aware of the collision until arriving at the 4th Street Station and has been cooperating with the investigation. SMPD Traffic Investigators will be conducting a thorough investigation into the collision.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators are interested in speaking with anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Investigator Olson at (310) 458-8954; or the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8491.