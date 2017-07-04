On June 19, at about 11:18 p.m.

While patrolling the 1800 block of Lincoln Blvd, an officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle for a registration and equipment violations. The officer determined the driver was driving on a suspended license and on probation for narcotic sales with search conditions. The passenger in the vehicle was also on felony probation with search conditions. A search on the vehicle yielded the discovery of narcotics paraphernalia and burglary tools- metal pry bar, screwdrivers, duct tape, flashlight.

Isaac Serafin Izquierdo, 31, from Oxnard, was arrested for burglary, possession of burglary tools and a probation violation. He was denied bail.

Adam Jason Solis, 30, from Oxnard, was arrested for burglary, possession of Burglary tools and a probation violation. He was denied bail.

