On December 9, 2016 at about 11:59 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop at Main Street and Pier Street for a vehicle with no headlight on at darkness. The driver of the vehicle was found to have an outstanding warrant with full extradition from the state of Virginia. The driver was taken into custody without incident and transported to SMPD Jail.

Amaya-Cuellar, Edgar Alonso from Ontario was booked for fugitive arrest warrant. No bail.