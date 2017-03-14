On February 26, at about 3:22 p.m.

While conducting an unrelated traffic stop in the 800 block of Arizona Avenue, officers observed a subject riding a bicycle. Officers recognized the subject as wanted for a robbery that took place on June 30, at the Co-Opportunity -1525 Broadway. The suspect entered the store and grabbed several items before walking out of the store without paying for the merchandise. The suspect threatened employees as they tried to stop him. The suspect was able to break away from the employees and ride off on a bicycle. He was stopped by officers and Farid Ahantab, 29, was arrested and bail was set at $50,000.