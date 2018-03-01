With the arrival of March, we are that much closer to the start of Spring, which will officially usher in on the 20th of this month.

As residents of Santa Monica we know our beachside city is a first-choice destination year-round with our gorgeous coastal vistas, four weekly farmers markets and more than 300 days of sunshine per year. And, the Spring is an especially wonderful time in Santa Monica as the days get longer and winds of new beginnings fill the air. It’s no wonder why visitors from around the world elect Santa Monica as a Spring Break or beach getaway destination during the season.

As residents of Santa Monica, we don’t have to plan a getaway to spring into the new season in style. Thanks to the creativity, energy and generosity of our world-class hospitality industry, we get a front row seat to celebrate the season.

To help you enjoy the best that Santa Monica has to offer, we’ve put together a list of our favorite upcoming events from members of our hospitality industry.

Spring Events

5th Annual Oscar Party Benefitting LLS

March 4, 2018

Upper West Restaurant has teamed up with Sara Fay and Cameron Iverson to roll out the red carpet for our fifth annual Oscar Viewing Party on Sunday, March 4th at 4:30 pm with an Oscar ballot contest, silent auction and 25% of the evening sales benefiting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS)!

2018 Skechers Performance LA Marathon

March 18, 2018

Santa Monica welcomes the 2018 Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon! Over 24,000 athletes from all 50 states and more than 60 countries will set out from Dodger Stadium to accomplish a personal dream by reaching the Finish Line in Santa Monica.

Latin Food Fest

March 23-24, 2018

The sixth annual action-packed line-up features a festival kick-off party “Mexico In 32 Flavors,” high energy multi-sensory street food experience “Mercado,” and the festival signature event “Gran Tasting,” which is the epitome of culinary festivals with cooking demos, live music, Michaela contest, spirits expo, wine workshop, and tasting tents serving food, wine, spirits and beer.

Cinema at the Edge Los Angeles Film Festival

April 5-8, 2018

The 6th Annual Cinema at the Edge Independent Film Festival (CATE) presents films of all genres that feature a distinct vision, a unique voice or a challenge to what is expected and accepted in the medium.

Annual Kite Festival

April 14, 2018

Bring your family and friends to make and fly kites down at the Santa Monica Pier. Everyone will receive his or her own free, unique kite, along with a color theory instruction lesson. Kite makers from across the United States will also showcase their work and create a “gallery in the sky.”

Earth Day Celebration at the Santa Monica Pier

April 22, 2018

For Heal the Bay, every day is Earth Day, but in honor of the 48th annual worldwide observance on April 22. Gather up the family and head to the Santa Monica Pier Aquarium for a family-friendly exploration of over 100 species of marine animals and plants.

Santa Monica Wine Fest

April 28-29, 2018

Santa Monica Wine Fest is Santa Monica’s premiere wine tasting event bringing a diverse group of wine from around the world under one roof. Drink and learn from the winemakers themselves, listen to music, and enjoy three hours of unlimited wine tasting.

For a full list of Spring events, discounts and offerings by Santa Monica’s hotel industry, please visit santamonica.com/spring-specials/.