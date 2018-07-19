There’s no better place to be during the summer than by the beach, experiencing what Santa Monica has to offer. As residents of this seaside city, we are fortunate to be close to iconic sights that many from around the world vacation to see, including our long stretch of coastline, farmer’s markets and wellness offerings, and of course, our beloved Santa Monica Pier.

Summer in Santa Monica has become synonymous with sunny beach days, endless outdoor entertainment options, and long balmy nights – all of which will be an inevitable part of the summer of 2018.

Many of you may find yourselves traveling during the months of July and August, but if you’re not, there’s no need to experience the fear of missing out as there’s plenty to do here. These summer events in Santa Monica give you a good reason to stay home and invite friends and family to experience the best the season has to offer while supporting local businesses.

Summer Events

Sunset Swims at The Annenberg Beach House

July 13, August 10 and September 14, 2018

Take a splash and watch the sun go down at one of our Sunset Swim pool nights for adults (18+).

Montana Avenue Art Walk

July 28, 2018

MAMA (Montana Avenue Merchants Association) is proud to once again host the annual Art Walk. For those of you who were not there last year, the Art Walk was a great success with many stores participating, hosting & promoting their own special events for the evening.

13th Annual Jazz on the Lawn

Sundays in August

Grab friends, family and dancing shoes for free concerts in the park. A sampling of genres curated through the jazz lens, free dance lessons, intermission performances (on select dates), and some of the area’s finest food trucks will be presented in Gandara Park.

National Night Out

August 7, 2018

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, better places to live.

Cardboard Yacht Regatta at The Annenberg Beach House

August 25, 2018

Have you ever dreamed of setting sail across the waters in your very own yacht? Now you can build your own cardboard yacht and test its seaworthiness in a race across the Beach House pool!

Buy Local Health & Fitness Festival

September 8, 2018

This community event will feature music, pop-up shops, and interactive classes, Bike Rodeo, and lots of opportunities to get to know your City. Local businesses will provide expertise, advice, health screenings, and free product samples to promote a healthy and happy lifestyle for the entire Santa Monica community.

For a full list of Summer events, discounts and offerings by Santa Monica’s hotel industry, please visit santamonica.com/summer-specials/.