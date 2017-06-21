Locals know it is summer time when they walk past the Pier and see the pink and blue geometric shape stage set up to kick off the Thursday Twilight Concert Series.

The concerts begin this week on June 22.

“Twilight is a summer tradition that reconnects friends, family and neighbors,” said Santa Monica Pier Executive Director, Jay Farrand. “Also, Santa Monica has a long held ethos of diversity and inclusivity. With soaring housing costs, both regionally and locally, it’s easy to forget how lucky we are to be here, and how we need to preserve traditions that invite people to celebrate in this community regardless of income or background.”

Last year the house was full of mellow music lovers and the Santa Monica Pier Corporation is hoping this year will be just as successful.

The 2017 season will begin June 22 and run through August 17, skipping the week of July 4.

“There are eight amazing shows with a diverse line-up as always, and we’re skipping July 4th week since the Pier is already so crowded then,” said Farrand.

This year the eight shows will stick to the now established theme night. The TCS will be Neo Soul / R&B acts Khalid and Bibi Bourelly, Indie Poop acts LeMaitre and Coast Modern, Reggae acts Marcia Griffths and Jah9, Rock acts Eric Burdon & The Animals and Mr. Elevator, Aussie Dance acts Miami Horror and Cleopold, Americana acts Valerie June and Irma Thomas, Latin acts Mon Laferte and Buscabulla and Indie Rock / Alternative acts Warpaint.

Snap Inc. is returning to TCS, as the presenting sponsor, and will be offering carnival like games and art installations similar to previous years.

Every year the Twilight Concert Series brings hundreds of people to Santa Monica Pier and the beaches. Farrand explains the Santa Monica Pier Corporation has two new initiatives this year.

“One is reducing trash on the beach with extra bins, signage and trash ambassadors remind people to pack out what they pack in,” said Farrand. “The other is reducing traffic downtown by promoting easy alternate transportation at www.HowToTwilight.com , working with the City on a Twilight traffic plan, and moving the Uber and Lyft drop off zone to Olympic and Main.”

The City will be deploying GO with the Flow traffic plan. The summer traffic management program aims to keep cars moving, streets safer and parking easier to find in Downtown.

Traffic officers will be directing drivers in and out of parking structures, relieving crowded intersections and trouble spots, and keeping intersections clear of gridlock. In the Downtown area making left turns in or out of parking structures will not be allowed, which will keep traffic flowing and reduce backups entering and exiting structures.

Not only is the City making sure the beaches stay clean, and traffic runs as smoothly as possible but they are also making sure everyone is safe.

“Planning for the concert has been on-going since the completion of last year’s concert series,” said Santa Monica Police Department, Lieutenant Saul Rodriguez.

The SMPD has collaborated with many stakeholders involved in the concert series including Pier Staff, concert promoters, private security and other city entities – Fire Department, and Public Works.

“SMPD ‘s goal is to provide a safe and fun environment for all concert, pier, beach goers for the entire concert series,” said Rodriguez. “SMPD, LASD and other assisting agencies will be assigned to various locations on the footprint of the concert, pier, beach and surrounding areas. Additionally, private security personnel will also be assigned at various key locations as well.”

SMPD reminds to anyone enjoying the concert on the beach: The drinking of alcoholic beverages and smoking of any sort if prohibited on the beach.

Getting there: Use www.HowToTwilight.com , Expo, Big Blue Bus, Breeze Bike Share, Uber/Lyft, and there will be an extra bike valet on Ocean and Colorado.

Line Up

June 22 – Neo Soul / R&B

Featuring Khalid, and Bibi Bourelly.

June 29 – Indie Pop

Featuring LeMaitre and Coast Modern.

July 13 – Reggae

Featuring Marcia Griffiths and Jah9.

July 20 – Rock

Featuring Eric Burdon & The Animals, and Mr. Elevator.

July 27 – Aussie Dance

Featuring Miami Horror, and Cleopold.

Aug 3 – Americana

Featuring Valerie June and Irma Thomas.

Aug 10 – Latin

Featuring Mon Laferte and Buscabulla.

Aug 17 – Indie Rock/ Alternative

Featuring Warpaint and Wild Belle