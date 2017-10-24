On October 14, at about 10:37 p.m.

Officers responded to Nordstroms – 220 Broadway regarding a theft suspect in custody.

Officers arrived and spoke with Loss Prevention Staff. Officers determined the subject entered the store and selected various items from the sales floor.

The subject proceeded to the register and purchased approximately $2,000 worth of merchandise using a Nordstrom card belonging to another person. The clerk notified Loss Prevention Staff. The subject was detained.

The store was desirous of prosecution and there was no loss. The subject was placed under arrest and transported to SMPD Jail for booking. Terrence Darnell Matthews, 22, from Detroit, was arrested for larceny. Bail was set at $20,000.