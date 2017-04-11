On March 28, 2017 at about 8:25 a.m.

Officers responded to radio call for service of a petty theft at Trimania Food Market- 1348 3rd Street Promenade. A store employee watched the suspect conceal merchandise in his clothing and exit the store without paying for anything. The witness flagged down arriving officers in the alley behind the store and identified the suspect. The suspect is told to stop by officers but did not comply. The suspect resisted arrest and a struggle ensued between the officers and suspect who was eventually taken into custody. Anthony Michael Duvall, 40, homeless was arrested for resisting arrest, petty theft and a probation violation. He was denied bail.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.