On April 13, at about 5:50 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at Sephora – 1244 3rd Street Promenade regarding a theft suspect in custody. Officers met with the store’s Loss Prevention staff who told officers the suspect entered the store and selected several items from the sales floor and concealed them in her jacket and pant pockets. The suspect exited the store without paying for any of the merchandise and was detained outside the store by Loss Prevention Staff without incident. Approximately $2,100 worth of merchandise was recovered. The suspect admitted to Loss Prevention that she entered the store to steal the merchandise and later sell it to an unknown person. Yuxuan Xiao, 27, from San Gabriel, was arrested for burglary. Bail was set at $20,000.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.