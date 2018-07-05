Santa Monica Public Library is proud to present French Connection: Cercle Français, a four-meeting French club hosted by Margaret Drach. The group meets at 2 p.m. on Saturdays, July 7, 14, 28 and August 4 in the Main Library, Community Meeting Room, 601 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica.

Meet new French-speaking friends in a comfortable atmosphere while using your French. At the French Club, we parlons français together with our host, Margaret Drach, professeur de français extraordinaire. Whether you know just a little French or are quite fluent, this is the place to practice it. On July 14, we celebrate Bastille Day. Expats and Francophiles welcome.

Raised in Paris, Margaret Drach attended Harvard University as a graduate student and later returned to France on a Fulbright Scholarship. She has a doctorate in Applied French Linguistics from Université de Paris (Sorbonne) and taught French at the United Nations (NY) and at Hunter College (NY). She also taught French for many years at UCLA Extension and later at SMC Community Education.

This program is free and all ages are welcome. Space is limited and on a first-arrival basis. This is included in the 50+ program series. For more information, visit smpl.org or contact the Santa Monica Public Library at (310) 458-8600. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair-accessible. For disability-related accommodations, call Library Administration (310) 458-8606 one week prior to the event. The Main Library is directly served by Big Blue Bus routes 1, R10 and 18. The Expo Line and other bus routes stop nearby. Ride your bike. Bicycle parking racks are available at the library.

Submitted by Judith S. Graham, Public Services Librarian