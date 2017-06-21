Stewart Street

Whether you are a long-time resident or someone who just moved to the neighborhood, organizers invite you to explore the local community through a series of unique daytime walks through the 90404.

The Pico Walks, led by artist Betty Marín, cover local history, solidarity, and current relationships across race and generations of the Pico Neighborhood of Santa Monica. These vibrant excursions will lead us through the neighborhood in response to storytelling from local residents. To begin each walk, each participant will choose a small and light flag to carry highlighting a quote by a local resident they resonate with. As they walk together, they will create a kind of small and subtle parade, marking significant sites along the way. Each walk will be about one mile. The closing and centerpiece of each walk will be a sit-down conversation led by two community members and involving all participants through questions and dialogue. Snacks and refreshments will be served.

Please wear comfortable shoes, and bring a hat and water bottle. This is a free, family-friendly series of events – all are welcome to participate. Pico Walk: What is an Immigrant? Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Meet at the “History of the Pico Neighborhood Mural” in the Stewart Street Tunnel At the corner of Stewart Street and Virginia Ave. This walk invites community leaders Sabrina Fields and Mulugeta Tadele to describe working in the neighborhood, and in particular the relationships between older residents, including older and newer immigrants in the neighborhood, like the Mexican-American, African-American, and Ethiopian-American community. This walk will begin at the site of the “History of the Pico Neighborhood” Mural under the Stewart street tunnel at Stewart Street and Virginia Ave and end at nearby Gandora Park.

