Pico

The Pico Walks with Betty Marín, June 17, and June 24. All walks 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Various locations in Santa Monica’s Pico Neighborhood Space is Llimited. Whether you are a long-time resident or someone who just moved to the neighborhood, organizers invite you to explore your local community through a series of unique daytime walks through the 90404.

The Pico Walks, led by artist Betty Marín, cover local history, solidarity, and current relationships across race and generations of the Pico Neighborhood of Santa Monica. These vibrant excursions will lead participants through the neighborhood in response to storytelling from local residents. To begin each walk, each participant will choose a small and light flag to carry highlighting a quote by a local resident they resonate with.

As they walk together, they will create a kind of small and subtle parade, marking significant sites along the way. Each walk will be about one mile. The closing and centerpiece of each walk will be a sit-down conversation led by two community members and involving all participants through questions and dialogue. Snacks and refreshments will be served. Please wear comfortable shoes, and bring a hat and water bottle.

This is a free, family-friendly series of events – all are welcome to participate. Meet outside the entrance of Edison Elementary 2402 Virginia Ave.

This walk will invite local artist Paulina Sahagun and community historian Robbie Jones to describe their experiences growing up in the neighborhood and the work they have done as adults to keep that history alive and share it with others. The walk will discuss multiracial solidarity and reflect on the Black and Brown character of the neighborhood in general. The walk will end at the Woodlawn cemetery – please plan accordingly.