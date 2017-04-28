New Roads School

The Los Angeles Doctors Symphony Orchestra will present an all Beethoven program that

includes the Twelve Contredanses, the powerfully emotive Symphony No. 3 in E flat major (Eroica), and Piano Concerto No.3 in C minor performed by renowned pianist, Hye-Won Cho, known for her technical brilliance and musical sensitivity.

Sunday, April 30, at 3 p.m. The Ann and Jerry Moss Theater at the Herb Alpert Educational Village, New Roads School, 3131 Olympic Blvd. A reception will follow the performance.

Hye-Won Cho, first prize winner of the Los Angeles International Liszt Competition, has performed as a recitalist, chamber musician, and soloist in numerous prestigious venues world wide, including Alice Tully Hall at the Lincoln Center and the Juilliard Theater in New York; Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Wilshire-Ebell Theater, Zipper Hall and Schoenberg Hall in Los Angeles; Preston Bradley Hall in Chicago; and the Gewanthaus in Leipzig, Germany. Dr. Cho received her Master of Music degree from Juilliard and her Doctor of Musical Arts degree from UCLA. She is currently a member of the piano faculty at Occidental College in Pasadena.

The Los Angeles Doctors Symphony Orchestra (www.ladso.org), now in its 64th consecutive season and led by Maestro Ivan Shulman who has been music director for 27 years, is one of the oldest community orchestras in the United States. Its mission is to provide enrichment of the communities it serves through the healing power of music, to support medical causes, and to support both young and emerging professional musicians in their pursuit of the discipline and joys found in musical expression.

This concert is sponsored, in part, by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Arts Commission.