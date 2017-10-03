Citywide

The LA Road Runners begin their Los Angeles Marathon training program.

The official 26-week training program of the Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon, the LA Road Runners, started last week at Short Avenue Elementary School, 12814 Maxella Ave. in Marina del Rey. Short Avenue Elementary is the base for the training program every Saturday morning until the marathon on March 18.

The mission of the LA Road Runners training program is to offer all runners, irrespective of skill level and ability, the opportunity to reach their goals and realizing their dreams of participating in, and completing the Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon.

Since its inception in 1986, the LARR training program, which is designed to prepare and train runners for the Los Angeles marathon, has helped more than 30,000 runners complete the Los Angeles Marathon.

As the largest training group in California, LARR offers a long list of benefits, including:

– 26-week custom training plan

– Weekly practices in Marina del Rey led by professional coach

– Tech training and race-day shirts

– Expert guest speakers

– 20 Pace Groups and experienced Pace Leaders

– Race-day hospitality at both the Los Angeles Marathon and Pasadena Half Marathon

– Exclusive discount offers

Runners interested in participating in the training program as well as the 2018 Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon can register on-line . Registration for the training program is $100 and the current price to register for the marathon is $170, making it a bundled price of $270 (plus processing fees).

If you have any questions, you may call (213) 542-3000.

To register for LA Road Runners and the 2018 Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon, go to la-roadrunners.com.

Submitted by Conqur Endurance Group