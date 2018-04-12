The Gourmandise School of Sweets & Savories is pleased to unveil the exterior rendering of the highly anticipated new, larger location at Santa Monica Place. The new location is set to unveil by the beginning of May.

Expanding more than twice the size of the previous location, the new recreational cooking school will be located on the 3rd floor of the center, directly across from the recently announced Children’s Museum by ShareWell and neighbor ArcLight Cinemas. To continue providing an elevated culinary experience for food enthusiasts and chefs of all ages and skill levels, the new location will offer robust class schedules that accommodate more students, and host large scale, private events.

Co-Owners Clémence Gossett and Sabrina Ironside have seen their small business almost double in 2 years. “Two kitchens means our chefs can create even more new classes, from Lao and Vietnamese Cuisines to Whole Grain Sourdough bread making,” said Gossett. “Our expansion within Santa Monica Place and this design creates an inviting atmosphere that welcomes students, guests and visitors into the school,” commented Ironside.

Visitors will immediately be immersed into the Gourmandise experience through an exposed glass storefront window providing views of hands-on cooking classes and live demonstrations. The state-of-the-art facility boasts three kitchens including two classrooms, one demonstration space, and an expanded retail area curated by Gourmandise chef instructors. The facility is fully outfitted with major appliances courtesy of KitchenAid. An extended retail store offers culinary items and cooking ingredients from local purveyors.

The community is invited to celebrate the new location at The Gourmandise School’s grand opening events this May with more details to follow soon.

