Since the 2016 election, politics have become like TV soap operas, which, if you miss a few days, nothing really changes. In politics, however, if you take a few days off, when you return it seems even worse.

The latest nauseating development is Roy Moore’s run for the U.S. Senate for the December 12th special election in Alabama. The winner replaces Jeff Sessions who resigned in February to become U.S. Attorney General.

(This week, poor Jeff responded “I can’t recall” over twenty times when testifying about Russian interference in our elections.)

Until now, Moore was most famous (or infamous) for being twice elected to the Alabama Supreme Court and twice removed. And for flashing a gun the night at a rally, although the tiny revolver looked like something Dale Evans would own. (Google “Dale Evans.”)

Moore is also known for his legendary passion for the Ten Commandments. (Also, as I will elaborate, for high school girls.)

Moore was elected Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court in 2001 but was removed for refusing to take down a Ten Commandments monument at the courthouse, despite orders to do so from a Federal Court.

In 2013, Moore was again elected Chief Justice but Roy just couldn’t help himself.

He was suspended in 2016 for directing probate judges to enforce the state’s ban on same-sex marriage, even though the ban had been deemed unconstitutional.

While Roy is unusually partial to the Commandments and teenage girls, he despises gays and Muslims. (One can only imagine what he’d think of a gay Muslim.)

Moore believes homosexuality should be illegal and Muslims should never be allowed in Congress.

But clearly Roy has other issues.

This past week, seven women (and counting) have come forward to tell of Moore’s pedophilia, sexual assault and harassment. One accuser was 14 at the time Roy molested her.

Moore denies the allegations but is hardly convincing.

On the ultra conservative Sean Hannity radio show, Roy weaseled around questions. Instead of “No, I never did these things,” he said, “It would be uncharacteristic.” (Actually, it appears very characteristic.)

Hannity now says he believes the women; Sessions says, “I have no reason to doubt them; and Ivanka Trump says, “There’s a special place in hell for people who prey on children.” (Evidently, she forgets her father was sued for just such a charge, which might explain his silence on Moore.)

One Moore accuser was a 16-year-old waitress at a restaurant Roy frequented. One day he offered her a ride home. Instead, Roy parked behind a dumpster and began fondling her breasts.

As she tearfully recounted, “He took me by the neck and tried to force me into his crotch.” (His definition of foreplay?)

That could have put 32-year-old Roy in jail.

But he intimidated the young girl to be silent, “You are just a child, I’m a District Attorney. No one will believe you.”

Moore says he doesn’t recall the girl or the restaurant. Unfortunately, the woman saved her high school yearbook which Roy allegedly signed, “Love, Roy Moore D.A.” (The “D.A.” to remind her of his power?) An attorney for Moore doubts the authenticity of the signature but didn’t comment on the myriad of other allegations. How peculiar.

Apparently, Roy harassed so many teenage girls he was put on a “watch list” at the Gasden Mall. Many in town say Roy’s cruising for high school girls was common knowledge. And now he wants to be a U.S. Senator? Worse, he’s favored to beat Democratic rival, Doug Jones.

While Roy was molesting teenage girls, U.S. Attorney Jones prosecuted two killers in the Birmingham bombing tragedy of 1963. The church explosions took the lives of four teenage black girls.

Many claim that unspeakable act fostered the entire Civil Rights movement that followed.

To clear his name, Moore could take an FBI lie-detector test but he won’t.

Nor will he drop out of the race. The RNC stopped funding but that just allowed Roy to act as a Christian martyr.

His brother even compared him to Jesus and some evangelical supporters note that Joseph was an older carpenter and Mary was a teenager, so Roy’s behavior has biblical precedence. (Good Lord!)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has called for Moore to withdraw as have many GOP Senators.

McConnell has indicated if Moore wins, the Senate will conduct ethics hearings and might expel him.

(Easier said than done.) If Moore were expelled, the Alabama Governor will appoint an interim Senator and schedule another special election. Then Roy could run again!

Many of his religious supporters say God has forgiven Roy. (As SNL’s Church Lady used to say, “How convenient.”) Forgiven or not, if Roy wins, the GOP will have Moore problems for some time to come.

Personally, if Moore and today’s politics were a soap opera it should be called “As the Stomach Turns.”

