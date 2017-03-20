Los Angeles

Spring has sprung and the Getty is offering a full line-up of talks on a variety of subjects at the Getty Center.

Highlights include appearances by sculptor Charles Ray, photographers Chris Killip and Jane and Louise Sealander, photographer and documentarian Jamel Shabazz, journalist and “The Wire” creator David Simon, and costume designer Ruth E. Carter.

All events are free. Parking at the Getty Center is $15 and is reduced to $10 after 3:00 p.m. Don’t forget to take advantage of “Pay Once, Park Twice,” same-day parking at both the Getty Center and Getty Villa for one $15 fee.

Getty360 is a way to explore events at the Getty, from live music and theater to family activities and hands-on courses –all in one place.

Bouchardon and Charles Ray: Sculptors Past and Present

Wednesday, March 22, 7:00 p.m.

Sculptor Charles Ray, whose Boy with Frog stands in front of the Getty Museum, joins the Getty’s curators of sculpture, Anne-Lise Desmas, and drawings, Stephanie Schrader, to discuss 18th-century sculptor and draftsman Edme Bouchardon, and how his endeavors continue to resonate with artists today.

— Submitted by Valerie Tate Getty Communications