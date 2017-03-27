LOS ANGELES

The Getty Presents an Array of Free Talks Sprouting this Spring at the Getty Center

Spring has sprung and the Getty is offering a full line-up of talks on a variety of subjects at the Getty Center.

Highlights include appearances by sculptor Charles Ray, photographers Chris Killip and Jane and Louise Sealander, photographer and documentarian Jamel Shabazz, journalist and “The Wire” creator David Simon, and costume designer Ruth E. Carter.

All events are free. Parking at the Getty Center is $15 and is reduced to $10 after 3:00 p.m. Don’t forget to take advantage of “Pay Once, Park Twice,” same-day parking at both the Getty Center and Getty Villa for one $15 fee.

Getty360 is a way to explore events at the Getty, from live music and theater to family activities and hands-on courses –all in one place. Visit getty.edu/360 or download the Getty360 app to keep up to date with the latest at the Getty –surround yourself with inspiration!

Does Art Capture Reality Better than the News?

Wednesday, March 29, 7 p.m.

As American social problems have become more complex, and harder to understand, artists have stepped in, using their skills to capture the tragedies of the drug war, prisons, and economic dislocation. Photographer and documentarian Jamel Shabazz and “The Wire” creator and journalist David Simon, both recipients of MacArthur fellowships for their portrayals of life in post-industrial American cities, discuss how artists can best offer unflinching views of real life. Presented with Zócalo Public Square.

The J. Paul Getty Trust is an international cultural and philanthropic institution devoted to the visual arts that includes the J. Paul Getty Museum, the Getty Research Institute, the Getty Conservation Institute, and the Getty Foundation. The J. Paul Getty Trust and Getty programs serve a varied audience from two locations: the Getty Center in Los Angeles and the Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades.

The J. Paul Getty Museum collects Greek and Roman antiquities, European paintings, drawings, manuscripts, sculpture and decorative arts to 1900, as well as photographs from around the world to the present day. The Museum’s mission is to display and interpret its collections, and present important loan exhibitions and publications for the enjoyment and education of visitors locally and internationally. This is supported by an active program of research, conservation, and public programs that seek to deepen our knowledge of and connection of works of art.

The Getty Center is open Tuesday through Friday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. It is closed Mondays, January 1, Thanksgiving Day, and December 25. Admission to the Getty Center is always free. Parking is $15 per car, but reduced to $10 after 3 p.m. No reservation is required for parking or general admission. Reservations are required for event seating and groups of 15 or more. Please call (310) 440-7300 (English or Spanish) for reservations and information. The TTY line for callers who are deaf or hearing impaired is (310) 440-7305. The Getty Center is at 1200 Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles, California.

Same-day parking at both Museum locations (Getty Center and Getty Villa) is available for one fee through the Getty’s Pay Once, Park Twice program. Visit the Museum Information Desk at the Center or the Villa to obtain a coupon good for same-day complimentary parking at the other site.

Additional information is available at www.getty.edu.