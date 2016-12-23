On December 13, 2016 at about 5:59 p.m., officers responded to a radio call for service at See’s Candies – 1227 Wilshire Blvd regarding a petty theft that just occurred. As officers were responding, a second call was received of an assault that just occurred involving the security guard at Vons- 1311 Wilshire Blvd. An investigation revealed the suspect entered the See Candies and selected several boxes of candy and exited the store without paying for the merchandise. The suspect then went to the Vons and selected several items from the sales floor. The suspect attempted to exit the store and was confronted by the security guard. The suspect got into a fighting stance. The security guard pepper sprayed the suspect. The suspect broke a bottle of alcohol in front of the security guard. The suspect picked up a jagged edge of the bottle and swung it towards the security guard/victim. The security guard pepper sprayed the suspect a second time. The suspect was taken into custody in front of the Vons without incident.

Wilkins, Damian Che, homeless, arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and probation violation. Bail was set at $30,000.00