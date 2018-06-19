Santa Monica golfers called out “Fore!” for the youth of Santa Monica at the annual Santa Monica Police Activities League (PAL) Charity Golf Classic on Monday, June 11, 2018, at the Mountatin Gate Country Club in Los Angeles.

The winning golf team for the 9th Annual PAL Charity Golf Classic is Gerry Leyva, Jose Rodriguez, and Ricky Verbeck.

The annual tournament hosted 146 golfers for a round of good fun for a great cause while raising more than $125,000 to help support the Santa Monica PAL program. A wide array of Santa Monica Community members turned out in record numbers to tee-up in support of Santa Monica Police Activities League including many Santa Monica Police officers and local business people.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Santa Monica community and police officers that join us each year to support PAL and Santa Monica youth,” said Eula Fritz, Director at Santa Monica Police Activities League. “While it’s a day of fun, the benefits from everyone’s generosity are felt throughout the year in the educational, healthy living, and arts enrichment and physical fitness components of our program.”

The monies raised from the event will be used to assist the advancement of PAL programs in Santa Monica, which are free for Santa Monica youth and assist kids 6 to 17-years-old to establish self-esteem and reach their full potential.

PAL programs support educational initiatives such as the homework assistance, university/college tours, SAT Prep classes as well as post- high school scholarships through the Chris Carrey PAL Education Fund.

The charitable funds raised by the 9th Annual PAL Charity Golf Classic were made possible through entry fees collected, donations, silent auction proceeds and tournament supporters.

Major tournament sponsors included Activision, Bartel’s Harley Davidson, Bird, Cedars-Sinai, Douglas Emmett, Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Huntley Hotel Santa Monica, LA Car Guys Toyota and Volkswagen, La Vecchia Cucina, Nancy and Nimish Patel, Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica Daily Press, Santa Monica Police Officers Association, Santa Monica Management Group, LLC, and Southern California Disposal and Recycling.

The PAL 2018 Golf Classic Committee was made up of the PAL Board of Directors, City and Police Officials, and Community leaders. Through the committee’s tremendous efforts and hard work, they were able to surpass last year’s tournament proceeds.

PAL Board of Directors consists of seven officers with Calisse Lindsey, President, Programs; Debbie Anderson, Vice President, Programs; Charlie Yen, Vice President, Finance; Lynne Thomas, Vice President, Marketing; Kathy Irby, Chief Financial Officer; Lauralee Asch, Secretary; Thorin Allen, Past President; and Eula Fritz, PAL Director; along with 15 board members including Erin Deviny, Capt. Wendell Shirley, Donna Gentry, Helen Albright, Judi Baker, Neil Carrey, Tara Brown, Deputy Fire Chief Tom Clemo, Lucy Taylor, Rob Schwenker, Mackenzie Carter, Lynette Bonilla, Earl Clarkston, Simi Singer and Sgt. Rudy Flores, who presided as Golf Committee Chair.