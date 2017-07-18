Citywide

Another impressive turnout was enjoyed for the annual Santa Monica Police Activities League (PAL) Charity Golf Classic on Monday, June 12, 2017, at the MountatinGate Country Club in Los Angeles.

Now in its 8th year, the tournament hosted 150 golfers for a round of competition and a good cause while raising more than $91,000 to help support the Santa Monica PAL program. The tournament field and guests featured a wide array of Santa Monica community members including many Santa Monica Police officers and local business people.

The winning golf team for the 8th Annual PAL Charity Golf Classic is Glen Strauss, EJ Kahn, Bjohn Farrugia and Taiji Endo.

“The annual PAL Charity Golf Classic is a chance for the Santa Monica community to get out and have a good time and raise some money for a very important cause,” said Eula Fritz, Director at Santa Monica Police Activities League. “The tournament continues to grow each year and we’re very grateful for everyone’s support. The proceeds from the tournament will be used to help improve the lives of hundreds of Santa Monica youth.”

The monies raised from this event will be used to assist the advancement of PAL programs in Santa Monica, which are free for Santa Monica youth and assist kids 6 to 17-years-old to establish self-esteem and reach their full potential.

PAL programs support educational initiatives such as the homework assistance, university/college tours, SAT Prep classes as well as post- high school scholarships through the Chris Carrey PAL Education Fund. In addition, the funds will be used for PAL’s health/wellness component that include PAL circus as well as the Martial Art of Karate.

The charitable funds raised by the 8th Annual PAL Charity Golf Classic were made possible through entry fees collected, donations, silent auction proceeds and tournament supporters. Major tournament sponsors included Activision, Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Huntley Santa Monica, Le Meredian Delfina, La Vecchia Cucina, Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica Daily Press, Santa Monica Police Officers Association, Southern California Disposal & Recycling and Turner Impact Capital LLC.

The PAL 2017 Golf Classic Committee was made up of the PAL Board of Directors, City and Police Officials, and Community leaders. Through the committee’s tremendous efforts and hard work, they were able to surpass last year’s tournament proceeds.

PAL Board of Directors consists of seven officers with Calisse Lindsey, President, Debbie Anderson, Charlie Yen, Kathy Irby, Lauralee Asch, Thorin Allen and Erin Deviny; and 14 board members including Jeff Klocke, Kim Sidoriak, Capt. Wendell Shirley, Donna Gentry, Heidi Solz, M.D., Helen Albright, Judi Barker, Neil Carrey, Tara Brown, Santa Monica Deputy Fire Chief Tom Clemo, Adrienne Blackman, Lynette Bonilla, Lynne Thomas, Rob Schwenker and Sgt. Rudy Flores, who presided as Golf Committee Chair.

The Santa Monica PAL is a City of Santa Monica staffed nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a safe and supervised place for young people. PAL teaches skills, promotes self-respect and respect for others, and helps kids reach out to their peers and to adults. PAL provides free academic and cultural programs and a wide variety of recreational activities.

All PAL Programs are free and open to youth ages 6 to 17-years-old living or attending school in Santa Monica. The PAL Youth Center is located at 1401 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90404. The Center is open year-round, Monday-Friday from noon to 10 p.m. and Saturday noon to 6p.m.