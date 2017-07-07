Citywide

The 12th Annual Santa Monica International Teen Film Festival will take place on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9. The festival is free to the public and a wonderful activity for film buffs or families looking for something unique and fun to do in Santa Monica.

The festival will screen 35 short films, average length is four minutes, that were selected out of over 700 submissions from all across the United States as well as Hong Kong, Pakistan, India, Russia, Ireland, England, Iran, Thailand, Mexico, Canada and beyond. Local filmmakers from Santa Monica High School, New Roads High School, Harvard Westlake and other area schools will be represented.

Screening 1 will take place Saturday, July 8, 7-9 p.m. at the Miles Memorial Playhouse, 1130 Lincoln Blvd. This screening is rated PG-13 due to occasional violence and mature themes.

Screening 2 will take place Sunday, July 9, 2-4 p.m. at the Anne & Jerry Moss Theater at New Roads High School, 3131 Olympic Blvd. This screening will feature animated works, documentaries and short films rated G/PG and appropriate for all ages.

The festival awards ceremony will immediately follow Sunday’s screening from 4-4:30 p.m., handing out over a dozen awards including “Best of the Fest”, “Best Animation”, “Best Documentary”, “Best Music / Video Experimental” and “Best Live Action”.

An “Audience Choice” award will also be given out after each screening. The winner will be chosen by the live audience via ballot immediately following the screening.

The festival is generously sponsored by the Relativity School. The first and only school of its kind created with a major Hollywood studio offering accredited BFA degrees in film + digital content, acting, commercial dance and art. The overall winner of the festival is eligible for a full scholarship to their three-week summer intensive.

Screenings are free and will have complimentary refreshments and snacks as well as a red carpet and step-and-repeat banner outside each screening venue. Join us for pre-screening fun and don’t be shy – take a selfie on the red carpet!

The festival is produced by the City of Santa Monica Cultural Affairs Division.

Submitted by Constance Farrell, Santa Monica Public Information Officer

Downtown

Santa Monica Public Library presents Authors on Architecture: Buckner on Lyman

Join the Society of Architectural Historians, Sothern California Chapter (SAH/SCC) and the Santa Monica Public Library as they celebrate the work of architect Frederic P. Lyman on Saturday, July 8, at 1 p.m.

SAH/SCC member Cory Buckner discusses the little-known work of this inventive and skilled architect practicing in Los Angeles during the 1960s and 1970s. The work is detailed in Buckner’s new book The Lyman House and the Work of Fredrick P. Lyman.

Lyman (1927-2005) received his Master’s in Architecture from Yale University. After graduation, he returned to California where he purchased a lot in Malibu and built his iconic Lyman Residence. The presentation features a treasure trove of Lyman’s perspective drawings — all carefully rendered in colored pencil. Lyman’s use of color is abstract rather than naturalistic and the viewer feels the grain of the wood and weight of the rocks in his compositions.

An architect as well as an author, Buckner is well known for her books Crestwood Hills: The Chronicle of Modern Utopia and A. Quincy Jones. She has also written for LA Architect, The Los Angeles Times, Dwell, Metropolitan Home and many other publications.

This program is free and all ages are welcome. Space is limited and on a first-arrival basis. For more information, visit smpl.org or contact the Santa Monica Public Library at (310) 458-8600. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair-accessible. For special disabled services, call Library Administration (310) 458-8606 one week prior to the event. The Main Library is directly served by Big Blue Bus routes 1, R10 and 18. The Expo Line and other bus routes stop nearby. Ride your bike. Bicycle parking racks are available at the library.

The Main Library is located 601 Santa Monica Blvd.