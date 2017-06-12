Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday after a bizarre series of events in downtown Santa Monica that started with road rage and ended with a car jacking and then an arrest.

Police describe the suspect, Loriana Christine Tippin, as an “opportunist” who saw a car running with the door open around 2 p.m. on 2nd Street between Broadway and Colorado Saturday. The driver, who has not been identified by police, had gotten out of his car to argue with a bicyclist who was riding along the sidewalk.

As the driver and the bicyclist argued, Tippin allegedly jumped in the running car and started to drive off. While she pulled a U-turn to head north toward Broadway, police say the 37-year-old woman from Texarkana, Texas, hit both the car’s owner and an unrelated second victim who was in a wheelchair. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Numerous witnesses intervened and an SMPD Traffic Service officer headed off the car before the suspect could make it past Broadway. Tippin was arrested without further incident and now faces charges related to carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, felony hit and run and driving without a license. Police say she also had two warrants out for her arrest: one for loitering in a city parking structure and another for possession of a shopping cart.

Police shut down 2nd street for part of the afternoon as yellow tape stretched from sidewalk to sidewalk. Both victims are expected to make a full recovery. Tippin’s bail has been set at $125,000.

