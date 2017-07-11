LOS ANGELES (AP) — Large surf is expected along much of the Southern California coast and beachgoers are warned of dangerous waves and rip currents.

The swells are generated by former Hurricane Eugene, which is now a tropical storm off the coast of Baja California.

The National Weather Service says waves Tuesday could top 8 feet. Forecasters have issued a high surf advisory through late Wednesday.

Swimmers and surfers are urged to stay near lifeguards and never turn their backs on the ocean.

Temperatures across greater Los Angeles are expected in the 80s and 90s.

