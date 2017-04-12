On March 24, 2017 at about 10:15 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for a suspicious vehicle in the area of 1000 block of Euclid Avenue. Officers located the vehicle in the area and conducted a traffic stop. Officers contacted the driver and were able to observe burglary tools in the car. The suspect’s vehicle did not have license plates and was registered in Texas. A complete search of the vehicle and subject led to the recovery of additional burglary tools and narcotics paraphernalia. The driver and passenger were taken into custody and transported to SMPD Jail for booking.

Manuel Hernadez, 26, from North Hollywood, was arrested for possession of burglary tools and a probation violation. Bail was set at $10,000.

Luis Quijada, 40, from Montebello, was arrested for possession of burglary tools and possession of narcotics paraphernalia. Bail was set at $500.

