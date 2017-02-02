On January 26, at about 3 p.m. officers responded to a radio call for service of vehicle burglary which just occurred at Parking Structure 6, 1431 2nd Street. Officers met with the victim who said various items were taken from the car including a laptop computer. The victim had seen a subject acting suspiciously in the lot and enter a light colored Honda Civic. The victim was able track her laptop using a mobile application, which indicated it was in the area of PCH and Entrada Road. Officers located a possible vehicle occupied by two subjects at the Chevron Gas Station, 14791 Pacific Coast Highway and the occupants were detained for an investigation. The driver was positively identified as the suspicious subject previously seen in the parking structure. A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of the victim’s laptop computer, burglary tools, multiple credit cards, methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia. Both subjects were taken into custody without incident.

Jorge Antonio Mendoza, 35, from Hayward, was arrested for transportation of methamphetamine, identity theft and possession of access card with intent to defraud. Bail was set at $50,000. Pooja Nicole Chaudhary 36, from Fremont, was arrested for burglary, transportation of methamphetamine and receiving stolen property. Bail was set at $50,000.