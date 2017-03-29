On March 16, at about 3:21 p.m.

Officers responded to the area of 2000 Main Street regarding a subject vandalizing a SMPD Public Service Officer’s vehicle. Officers arrived and met the Public Service Officer (PSO). The PSO indicated while he was outside of his vehicle he heard an object, a bottle, breaking onto his vehicle. The PSO looked over, saw the possible suspect walking away and radioed for assistance. Officers arrived and detained the suspect nearby. The suspect was interviewed and admitted to throwing the bottle at the PSO vehicle. Francisco Esqueda Saavedra, 45, homeless, was arrested for vandalism.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.