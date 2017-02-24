On February 16, at about 6:32 a.m.

Officers were flagged by a reporting party at the 600 block of Arizona Avenue. The reporting party indicated he was following a subject who attempted to steal a bicycle in the 1200 block of 3rd Street Promenade. The reporting party saw the subject attempt to cut a lock on a bicycle using bolt cutters. The suspect noticed the witness and immediately put the bolt cutters away and walked off. An officer made contact with the suspect based on a witness identification. The suspect admitted to trying to steal a bicycle on the Promenade e suspect was on probation for robbery. A search of the subject’s person and backpack led to the recovery of bolt cutters and other burglary tools. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. Joshua Villalobos, 26, was arrested for possession of burglary tools. Bail was set at $500.