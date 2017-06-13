On May 30, at about 10:56 a.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at the CVS Store – 1411 Lincoln Blvd regarding a robbery that just occurred. The suspect had reportedly taken about $400 worth of merchandise and threatened to harm the store manager. The subject entered the store and selected several items from the sales floor. As the suspect was attempting to leave the store without paying for any items, the store manager confronted the suspect. The suspect returned an item and refused to return anything else. The suspect pushed his way past the employees and exited the store. A possible suspect was located in the 1200 block of Alley 10 and the victim was able to identify the suspect who was in possession of several items taken from the CVS Store. Cedric Marcellis Vandeweghe, 29, from Riverside, was arrested for robbery. Bail was set at $50,000.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law