On March 20, at about 4:14 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at 5th Street and Broadway of an unknown trouble involving a male and female. Officer arrived and located a female victim. The suspect was located at 5th Street and Wilshire Blvd and detained for an investigation. An investigation revealed the victim was walking back to her car when she saw the suspect sitting in the front passenger seat with the door closed. The victim ran towards her car and told the suspect to get out. The suspect got out and walked away. The victim noticed her property was strewn about the car and realized money had been taken from her wallet. The victim ran over to confront the suspect and a witness assisted the victim in trying to recover her money. A brief struggle ensued and the suspect was able to break free. The victim was able to retrieve some of her money from the suspect. Boyd Bradford Cargill, 59, of Los Angeles, was arrested for robbery, petty theft and a probation violation. He was denied bail.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.