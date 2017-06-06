On May 24, at about 2:30 p.m.

Officers responded to the area of 4th Street and Pico Blvd regarding a subject that struck a juvenile victim for unknown reasons. The victim was riding his skateboard near the area of 4th Street and Bay Street. The suspect approached the victim and grabbed him by the back of the shirt and punched him on the side of the face. The victim left the area with a group of friends. The suspect was detained near the intersection of 4th Street and Pico Blvd. The suspect was positively identified by the victim. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to SMPD Jail.

Dwain Lateef Dixon, 53, homeless was arrested for inflicting corporal injury on a child, annoy/molest child under 18 and battery. Bail was set at $50,000.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.