On March 7, at about 1:15 p.m.

Officers responded to the AMC Theater-1310 3rd Street Promenade regarding a subject punching an employee. An officer met with the victim who said the subject purchased a ticket for a movie and walked in. After the subject entered, he allowed access to his companion through a side access door. The victim walked over to the subject and confronted the subjects asking for their tickets. The suspect became upset, punched the victim in the face with a closed fist and exited the move theater. At about 2:47 p.m., the suspect was located and the victim was positively identified by the victim.

Charles Anthony West, 31, homeless was arrested for battery. Bail was set at $20,000.