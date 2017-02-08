On February 1, at about 7:11 p.m.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Montana Avenue regarding a disturbance. The reporting party indicated hearing loud noise and sounds of objects being thrown around in an apartment. Officers contacted the resident of the unit in question. The resident indicated his friend was intoxicated, making a mess in his apartment and refused to leave. Officers spoke with the subject and noticed furniture and other items strewn about. The subject appeared to be overly intoxicated and became uncooperative. As officers were speaking with the subject, the subject punched an officer on the face with a closed fist. A struggle ensued between the officers and suspect. The suspect was controlled and taken into custody.

Nicholas Andrew Weber, 27, from Venice was arrested for batter on a police officer and resisting arrest. Bail was set at $50,000.