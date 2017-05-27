On May 15 at about 11:48 p.m.

Officers responded to a residence in the 1400 block of 17th to investigate a Trespassing call. When officers arrived, they met with several residents of the apartment building who were now in the alley with the suspect of the call. Officers detained the male while they met with the reporting person. The victim of the incident said he was woken up by sounds coming from his front window. He went to investigate and found a male coming through the window. The suspect forced his way through the window and had removed the interior window screen. The suspect quickly made a reference about him (suspect) forgetting his key, then fled towards the alley. That is where the victim and his neighbors met up with him, as they called the police.

Jamel Terron Watkins 28, of Los Angeles, was arrested for burglary and denied bail.

