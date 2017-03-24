On March 16, at about 5:44 a.m.

Officers responded to Von’s Supermarket – 710 Broadway regarding a subject who attempted to hit an employee. As officers approached the location, the victim pointed toward the suspect who was walking in the parking lot. The suspect was detained in the parking lot for an investigation. An investigation revealed the victim, a loss prevention agent at the store, recognized the subject as a previous theft suspect on many prior occasions and had been asked to leave the store many times. On that day’s incident, the Loss Prevention Agent approached the suspect and asked him to leave. The suspect became upset and challenged the Loss Prevention agent to a fight. The suspect attempted to punch the victim with a closed fist but missed and then the suspect left the store. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. Daniel Alan Berkley, 36, from Los Angeles was arrested for assault and a probation violation. Bail was set at $20,000.