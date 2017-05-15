On May 2, at about 5:39 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call of a disturbance at a business- Seamist Bike Rental 1619 Ocean Front Walk. The reporting party stated a subject was trying to take money from the cash register and harassing employees of the shop. Officers contacted the suspect who was yelling and uncooperative with officers. Officers attempted to grab a hold of the subject but he did not cooperate. A struggle ensued and the suspect spat at the officers. The subject displayed symptoms of being under influence of an alcoholic beverage. According to shop employees, the suspect entered the store and demanded money from the register, created a disturbance and began harassing employees. Duncan Thomas Moran, 52, homeless, was arrested for public intoxication, resisting arrest and assaulting an officer. Bail was set at $20,000.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.