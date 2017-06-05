On May 25, at about 10:05 a.m.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Santa Monica Blvd regarding a subject acting suspiciously and possibly trying to burn a building. Officers spoke with the manager of the building. The manager reported seeing what appeared to be burn marks on a wall and various debris (blankets and property) that appeared partially burned. The manager and officers reviewed surveillance video which appears to depict the subject lighting the debris, blanket and personal property then walking away. Later in the day, officers responded to a follow-up additional call from the manager indicating the subject had returned to the location. Officers detained the subject and the manager was able to positively identify the subject. The subject was taken into custody without incident. Sega Vega, 20, homeless was arrested for setting a fire to an inhabited dwelling. Bail was set at $25,000.

