The Santa Monica Police Department released the following statement today:

Santa Monica, CA – Earlier today, Santa Monica Department (SMPD) Detectives filed charges with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office- Airport Division on Lexis Monee Willis, a 23 year-old female from Long Beach, for her involvement in a jewelry store theft in Santa Monica.

On January 5, 2018 at about 3:53 p.m., SMPD responded to a radio call for service at L’Oliphant Jewelry Store -1621 Montana Avenue- regarding a strong-armed robbery that just occurred. A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect entered the store posturing as a customer. The suspect selected merchandise, two diamond jewelry pieces, from the display cases. At some point, the suspect ran out of the store with the merchandise. The jewelry taken was valued at over $12,000.00. The suspect ran towards the alley and entered the passenger side of a newer model grey 4-door Chrysler. A salesperson gave chase and followed the suspect to the alley. The salesperson stood in front of the vehicle to prevent the vehicle from fleeing. The vehicle accelerated forward causing the salesperson to move out of the way and avoid being struck. The vehicle fled east on Montana Avenue. The driver of the vehicle was described as a black male in his 30’s.

Following a thorough investigation, detectives were able to identify Lexis as the suspect that entered the store and stole the merchandise. Detectives entered a “Want” in the system for her arrest. On February 5, 2018, Lexis was arrested in Gardena by the Gardena Police Department for her involvement in the theft.

Lexis has been charged with 487(a) P.C. – Grand Theft; and 368(d) PC – Felony Theft from an Elder, Lexis remains in custody with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office on a bail of $145,000.00.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Cooper at (310) 458-8478; Sergeant Skogh at (310) 458-8992; or the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8491.