On May 25, at about 5:25 a.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service in the 1500 block of 10th Court / Alley regarding a suspicious person loitering about a subterranean parking garage. As the reporting party was exiting the garage, he saw the subject run into the garage to “beat” the gate. Officers arrived and spoke with the subject. The subject was carrying several bags and allowed officers to search the bags. Officers discovered several boxes addressed to various residents of the apartment complex. Officers also located additional open boxes that were empty strewn about the garage. The suspect was not able to explain a valid reason for being in the subterranean garage and possessing property belonging to others. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. Vincent Samuel Boyer, 27, was arrested for burglary and a probation violation. He was denied bail.

