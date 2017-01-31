On January 19, at about 4 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service in the 1400 block of 2nd Street of an arson just occurred. The reporting party indicated the suspect had set trash on fire in city-owned trash can. As officers were responding, a second trashcan was set on fire. Santa Monica Fire Department also responded. Officers found the contents in the trash cans to be completely burnt. As officers were investigating, a suspect matching the description was located. Several witnesses were able to positively identify the suspect. The suspect was taken into custody. A search of the suspect revealed a lighter in his pockets. Alan Anthony Huerta, 40, homeless was arrested for arson.