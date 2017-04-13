On April 5, 2017 at about 4:07 a.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at John Muir Elementary School – 2526 6th Street. The suspect was being detained by private security, ADT. The security officer responded to a report of an alarm activation. ADT Officer arrived to the classroom and saw the suspect in the classroom. The suspect was rummaging through various cabinets and desks. The security officer attempted to make contact with the suspect. The suspect saw the guard and tried to flee out of a window. The suspect was detained by the security guard until police arrival. The suspect was placed under arrest. A search of the suspect led to the recovery of a bindle with methamphetamine. The suspect was transported to SMPD Jail for booking.

Robert Calderon, 35 from Los Angeles was arrested for burglary and possession of methamphetamine. Bail was set at $20,000.

