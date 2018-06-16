Don’t miss the first lecture in the Summer Speaker Series at the historic Rapp Saloon! Illustrated with archival photos, noted film historian Marc Wanamaker will reveal the history of filmmaking in the early days of Santa Monica, highlighting movie techniques that set the standard for genre movies and characterizing early movie titans, such as Thomas Ince and Carl Laemmle, whose names are memorialized today as a street in Culver City (Ince Street) and a theater chain (Laemmle’s).

Join this lecture and the rest of this exciting series: Douglas Aircraft Impacts Air & Travel in Santa Monica on July 22 and Boulevards to the Sea: An L.A. Story on August 19.

Registration

This event will be held at the Rapp Saloon, located at 1438 Second Street, on Sunday, June 24 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.. Advanced purchase is recommended as space is limited. Members: $10/ lecture or $25 for the series. Public: $15/ lecture or $40 for the series. Register online or send a check to Santa Monica Conservancy, P.O. Box 653, Santa Monica, CA 90406-0653 with your name, email, address, and the number of tickets as well as the lectures you would like to attend. Parking is available in the city lot across the street and the site is accessible by bus.