All are welcome to attend the Summer Solstice Celebration at the Bergamot Station from 1p.m.-5p.m. on Saturday July 22.

The festival has taken on a new life this year with expanded entertainment, live music dance performances and recognition that Bergamot Station will be a part of the city’s artistic future.

Lois Lambert of the Lois Lambert Gallery said the event has been held in year’s past, but this one is better, and hopefully better, than before.

“We had a summer solstice in the past but this is a summer festival we’ve never had one quite like this,” she said. “It has more entertainment, a lot more entertainment”

She said the event has more food options and dancers across many genres such as modern, tap, hula hoop and fire.

Lambert said the event is also a celebration of Bergamot’s future as the galleries are now sure they will be a part of the site even after the recently approved redevelopment.

“Well we do it for a few things, in this particular time we recently have found out that we’re here to stay and there was some question about that so it’s also a celebration about us being here permanently and an idea of what we want to do in the future,” she said.

In their online postings, the galleries said they are grateful to be part of the city’s future.

We are grateful to the Santa Monica City Council for affirming that the art galleries are integral to the cultural life of the city and should remain here into the future,” the wrote. “The City Council voted overwhelmingly to approve a plan that will retain the galleries at Bergamot Station and add new cultural uses, including spaces for a museum, community arts center, performing arts, and other non-profits. The galleries consider this a great victory and look forward to working with the new arts organizations to shape the future of Bergamot Station Arts Center!”

Lambert said she hoped the future of the station included increased community space to facilitate year-round programming that will make the center an even larger focus for the community.

This weekend, the event includes some interactive exhibits, food trucks and a craft beer garden.

Event organizers say visitors should expect to see all kinds of contemporary arts and sculptures both by emerging mid- career and established artists as well as documentary screenings. The public is also encouraged to check out the interactive question board and the renowned Art and Design Gallery store at Bergamot.

Organizers said Bergamot Station is a fitting place to host this type of event because it is easily accessible to the community and has characteristics that set it apart from other art centers across the country.

“Well we’re the only place in the country that has 32 art galleries that you can walk, park your car and walk to, there are no other centers like that,” said Lambert. “So we have a huge parking lot , we have now 30 art galleries all quite different from the next one and there is no venue like that so we want to make it a real cultural center.”

The station is also conveniently located right next to the 26th/Bergamot Station Metro stop which guests are encouraged to use an alternative transportation method.

The festivities run from 1 to 5 p.m. at 2525 Michigan Avenue (immediately adjacent the 26th Street/ Bergamot Station on the Expo Light Rail).

SPECIAL EVENT TIMES

1 p.m. Tap Dance by Chris Rutlidge at Lois Lambert Gallery+Gallery of Functional Art (E3)

1 – 2 p.m. How To Succeed As An Artist Workshop at Beyond the Lines Gallery (G8)

1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Live Music by Anthony Williams The Main Stage (near the Expo Line)

2 p.m. Artist talk with Steven Adams at dnj Gallery (J1)

2:30 – 3 p.m. Membership information for the Los Angeles Center of Photography at dnj Gallery (J1)

2:30 – 5 p.m. Kybele Dance Theatre at Lois Lambert Gallery+Gallery of Functional Art (E3) and ROSEGALLERY (G5)

3 p.m. Artist talk with Michael Kirchoff at dnj Gallery (J1)

3 – 4 p.m. How To Succeed As An Artist Workshop at Beyond the Lines Gallery (G8)

3 – 4 p.m. Live Music by Matt James at The Main Stage (near the Expo Line)

4 – 6 p.m. Book signing with Gloria Katz at ROSEGALLERY (G5)

4 – 5 p.m. Live music by Nevin James at The Main Stage (near the Expo Line)

4 – 5:30 p.m. Documentary screenings and discussion with Women’s Voices Now at Building Bridges Art Exchange (F2)

ALL DAY EVENTS (1 – 5 p.m.)

Hula Hooping performances by Ashley Pulido at Lois Lambert Gallery+Gallery of Functional Art (E3)

Brighton Smith artist workshop “How To Paint A Flower” at Skidmore Contemporary Art (B4)

Live Music by Erica Entrop at Lois Lambert Gallery+Gallery of Functional Art (E3)

Hourly events hosted by curator Daniel Rolnik at bG Gallery (G8a)

Performance artist John Kilduff ice cream cart and ice cream paintings at bG Gallery (G8a)

Paint Your Love collaboration at Amber Goldhammer Studio (G3)

Book sale at Peter Fetterman Gallery (A1)

Book sale at Craig Krull Gallery (B3)

All day Virtual Reality Experience at bG Gallery (G8a)

Book sale at Latin American Masters (E2)

Frame sale at ROSEGALLERY (G5)

Open House and Information at City Garage Theater (T1)