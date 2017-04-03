Citywide

Registration is now open for Summer Adventure, a fun and affordable summer enrichment program co-sponsored by the Santa Monica-Malibu Education Foundation and the Santa Monica-Malibu Council of PTAs.

The five-week program takes place from June 19 through July 21, and is open to students entering transitional kindergarten through 9th grade.

Elementary classes in Santa Monica include cooking, technology, art, theater, dance, sports and more. There are full-morning readiness programs for incoming kindergarteners and new this year, Summer Adventure in Santa Monica has added a class for students entering transitional kindergarten in the fall. These readiness classes help support an easy transition to elementary school in the fall.

A full morning of elementary classes in Malibu will be offered on a weekly basis, with each week showcasing a different theme. This year’s themes are: movers, shakers, gizmo makers; nature gone wild; pop culture explosion: lights, camera, action and global food frenzy.

The elementary programs take place this year at Franklin Elementary School for students in Santa Monica and Juan Cabrillo Elementary School for students in Malibu.

Middle school students in Santa Monica will have a chance to build websites, create edible science, get physical in a variety of sports classes, and so much more at John Adams Middle School. Incoming sixth graders can take advantage of a “Middle School Masters” class, preparing them for their transition to middle school. And incoming ninth graders can “Get Set for Samohi,” a new class that helps students make the transition to high school. Middle School Summer Adventure is offered on a weekly basis, giving students the option to enroll from one to five weeks.

“Our transition classes, for students entering transitional kinder, kindergarten, sixth grade, and ninth grade, will help students ease into their new school experience,” said Jennifer Smith,

SMMPTA Council president. “The program will provide information about what to expect and skills and habits to be successful in their new school environment.”

Summer Adventure gives students the opportunity to enjoy an enriching summer camp experience in a relaxed school setting, where most classes are taught by SMMUSD teachers who are excited to share their passion in a specific area with students for a few weeks over the summer.

“We are excited that Summer Adventure returns again this year to provide comprehensive summer enrichment opportunities for our students,” said Linda Greenberg, SMMEF executive director. “Students in Summer Adventure have fun, make new friends, and enjoy enrichment activities that prevent summer slide!”

For more information and to register, visit summer.adventure.org

— Submitted by Gail Pinsker, SMMUSD Public Information Officer